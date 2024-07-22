Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $41.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
