Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

