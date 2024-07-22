Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

