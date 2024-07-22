Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.22% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 563,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 195,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

