Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.68.

VRTX traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.72. 227,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $498.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

