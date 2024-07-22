Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.30. The stock had a trading volume of 302,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $498.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

