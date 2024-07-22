Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $37.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.