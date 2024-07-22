Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.41 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

