Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Vuzix worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vuzix last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 502.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Company Profile



Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

