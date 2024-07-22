W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

