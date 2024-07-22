Wealthquest Corp Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,530,000 after acquiring an additional 462,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $209.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $602.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

