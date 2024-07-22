WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

