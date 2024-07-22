WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEBTOON Entertainment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.