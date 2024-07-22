WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEC. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

