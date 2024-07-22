Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Gap Down to $54.73

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.73, but opened at $53.54. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 13,341 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

