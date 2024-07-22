Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $82.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.79. 834,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

