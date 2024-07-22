Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $78.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

