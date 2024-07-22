Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WDI opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

