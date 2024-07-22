Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EHI opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.42.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
