Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.46 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
