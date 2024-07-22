Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

WIA opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

