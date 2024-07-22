Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

