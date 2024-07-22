Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

IGI opened at $17.25 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

