Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.24 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

