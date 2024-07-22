Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 2,866 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.57. 1,691,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

