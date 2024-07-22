Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.71. 302,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,846. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

