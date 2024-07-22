Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 6,208 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

CCOI stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

