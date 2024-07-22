Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390,713 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

