Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.49% of Ranpak worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ranpak by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ranpak by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ranpak by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ranpak by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACK

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.