Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $5.55 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $199.49. The company had a trading volume of 317,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $188.36 and a one year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

