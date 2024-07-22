Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $6.33 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.56. 341,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.09. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

