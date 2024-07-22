Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,066,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.78% of Weyerhaeuser worth $4,132,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. 704,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

