Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.