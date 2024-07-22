WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini
In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WillScot Mobile Mini
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.