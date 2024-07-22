WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

