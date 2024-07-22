Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.60% of Workday worth $4,029,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Workday by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.81. 1,450,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.47. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

