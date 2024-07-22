WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WPP by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.