XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.79. XPeng shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,428,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

XPeng Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 9,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 806,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

