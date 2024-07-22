XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Bank of America

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.45.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

