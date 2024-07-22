Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.31% of Yum! Brands worth $4,022,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $200,668,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after buying an additional 678,659 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,254,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after buying an additional 649,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,174,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,498,000 after buying an additional 582,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.