Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $58.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

