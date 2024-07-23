10,354 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

