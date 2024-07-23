11,198 Shares in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.