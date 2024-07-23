11,198 Shares in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
CG Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on CG Oncology
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.