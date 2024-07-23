1,289 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

