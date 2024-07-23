1,344 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 262.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

