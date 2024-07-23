1,634 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

