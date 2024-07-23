1,863 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

