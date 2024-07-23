1,889 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,689,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,516,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

