2,261 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after purchasing an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $188,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,748,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.