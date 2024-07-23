24,031 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,235 shares of company stock worth $2,009,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.