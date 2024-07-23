2,560 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

