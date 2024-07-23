3,082 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

Sysco stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

